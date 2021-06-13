Jimmy Kimmel took time during Thursday’s broadcast of his late-night show to share his thoughts on Caitlyn Jenner’s run for governor of California.

“She’s just trying to get attention,” Kimmel said. “Caitlyn Jenner has a better chance of being the next Batman than she does governor of California. She knows little to nothing about anything, really.”

While sharing several side-by-side images of Jenner and Donald Trump, Kimmel then asked, “Are we sure that isn’t Donald Trump in a Caitlyn Jenner wig? Because, I mean, look at this, the resemblance is uncanny. They’ve got all the same kind of moves.”

Kimmel’s comments came after Jenner compared herself to Trump during her interview on ABC’s The View this week.

“He was a disrupter when he was president,” Jenner said. “I want to do the same thing.”

Following the broadcast, Jenner took to Twitter to call out Kimmel and accuse him of transphobia and racism.

“Last night @jimmykimmel called me Donald Trump with a wig,” Jenner wrote in tweet. “He obviously believes that trans women are simply men with wigs on. Where is the outrage from the left or LGBT community? Being WOKE must be optional if you are a Democrat.”

The interaction comes just a month after Kimmel mocked Jenner for her highly questionable comments on homelessness in Los Angeles, calling her an “ignorant a-hole.”

Back in April, the 71-year-old Republican confirmed her candidacy for California governor after weeks of speculation.

In a statement announcing her bid, Jenner urged Californians to jump aboard her campaign.

“I have been a compassionate disrupter throughout my life, from representing the United States and winning a gold medal at the Olympics to helping advance the movement for equality,” Jenner said. “As Californians, we face a now-or-never opportunity to fundamentally fix our state before it’s too late.”