Jimmy Kimmel has given his thoughts on Caitlyn Jenner’s highly questionable comments on homelessness in Los Angeles, calling her an “ignorant a-hole.”

Jenner recently announced that she’s running as a Republican in California’s gubernatorial recall election, and in an interview with Fox News, she said that one of her friends revealed they’d be moving from Cali so they wouldn’t have to see homeless people anymore. Worse yet, her story about someone being disgusted by the mere existence of homeless people involved her speaking to someone at her private hangar.

“This is how well Caitlyn Jenner understands the plight of everyday Californians here in L.A.," said Kimmel, before playing the clip from Jenner's Sean Hannity.

"I’m really fighting against the hypocrisy that’s going on. … Companies are leaving left and right,” Jenner said, criticizing California's Democrat governor Gavin Newsom. “My friends are leaving California. My hangar, the guy [right across from me] was packing his hangar, I said, ‘Where are you going?’ and he says, ‘I’m moving to Sedona, Arizona. I can’t take it anymore. I can’t walk down the streets and see the homeless.’”

After playing the clip, Kimmel remarked, “Ah, homeless people; can’t walk around them, can’t fly over them.” He continued, “Is it transphobic to call a trans person an ignorant a-hole?” Kimmel asked. “Or does calling that trans person an ignorant a-hole — even though she happens to be a trans person — show that we don’t discriminate against ignorant a-holes, no matter their gender orientation? It’s a tough one. I don’t know, I guess we’ll let the Internet decide tomorrow."

Watch Kimmel share his thoughts on Jenner’s controversial remarks above.