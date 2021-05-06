Caitlyn Jenner, who’s running as a Republican in California’s gubernatorial recall election, is worried about her friends having to witness the struggles of homeless citizens.

In a Wednesday night interview on Fox News, Jenner—who recently expressed widely criticized opposition to trans girls being able to compete in sports with other girls—purported that a fight against “hypocrisy” is at the heart of her gubernatorial ambition.

“I’m really fighting against the hypocrisy that’s going on. … Companies are leaving left and right,” Jenner said when criticizing the current governor of California, Gavin Newsom, a Democrat. “My friends are leaving California. My hangar, the guy [right across from me] was packing his hangar, I said, ‘Where are you going?’ and he says, ‘I’m moving to Sedona, Arizona. I can’t take it anymore. I can’t walk down the streets and see the homeless.’”

Jenner added that she doesn’t “want to leave” California.

“Either I stay and fight or I get out of there,” she said.

Elsewhere, Jenner expressed support for a key aspect of Trumpism, a border wall.

“I am all for the wall,” Jenner said around 10 minutes into the interview.

Given Jenner’s wealth, as well as her history of out-of-touch comments on key issues, the former I Am Cait star’s decision this week to publicly lament the presence of people who have been detrimentally oppressed by capitalism has (fittingly) been met with widespread condemnation: