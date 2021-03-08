An 20-year-old Ohio college student died Sunday following an alleged hazing incident involving alcohol.

Stone Foltz, a sophomore at Bowling Green State University’s College of Business, was first hospitalized Thursday following “alleged hazing activity involving alcohol consumption” at an off-campus Pi Kappa Alpha event, the school said in a statement.

“The death of Stone Foltz is a tragedy,” family attorney Sean Alto said in a statement to WBNS 10TV. “He was a beloved son, brother, and grandson. At this time we are gathering all of the facts leading to his untimely death and we have no interest in commenting on speculation.”

After the incident, Bowling Green placed the fraternity on an interim suspension and is currently investigating with law enforcement, adding that it is “suspending all new member intake processes and on- and off-campus social events.”

In a campus-wide email, BGSU President Rodney K. Roger said, “Those who knew Stone remember him as a kind, selfless person with a great sense of humor. The University mourns his tragic loss and shares in his family and friends’ sorrow.”

Pi Kappa Alpha’s national office said in a statement to NBC News that it placed the Bowling Green chapter on administrative suspension, advising the chapter leader to cooperate.

“The Fraternity has a zero-tolerance policy toward illegal activity, substance abuse, bullying, and hazing of any kind,” it said in a statement.

Alto added that the family intends to donate Foltz’s organs “so that others may have a second chance at life.”