A wild car chase involving a California man wanted in connection to a murder came to an abrupt end Tuesday when a tractor-trailer driver blocked the vehicle’s path, FOX 11 Los Angeles reports.

Ahmed Shabaan said he overheard that the police were pursuing a murder suspect, so he tracked down the pickup truck, and got his big rig truck into position, ensuring a collision with his vehicle. “I just thought to get him off the street,” Shabaan explained. “If I didn’t, and [officers] have been behind him for that long and didn’t stop him… I have the power.”

The pursuit started when officers attempted to nab the suspect, who responded by attacking one of their deputies before fleeing in his pickup truck. As the suspect was being taken into custody, a passenger exited the vehicle with her hands in the air. That woman has been identified as “Roxy,” and was let go following an interview with deputies after they were made to believe that she didn’t know he was wanted for murder.

“We were hanging out and he said he wanted to help his friend in LA,” Roxy said. “I said, ‘I am down to roll. It’s all good. We’ll go help your friend.’”

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department wouldn’t provide details regarding the murder suspect’s case. You can check out the chase and its destructive conclusion in the video above.