As the second 4/20 celebration since quarantine arrives and we stare down another summer of WFH, masks, and patio-only dining, there’s still plenty to be grateful for in Canada.

Like legal weed—the hundreds of skunky, piney, and gassy strains, chewy gummies, powerful concentrates, long-lasting drops and other mind-expanding products and experiences, all shippable right to your door.

Do that this year. Stay home and smoke pot on Zoom with your fam. Don’t go to the park or the beach and pass a joint or a frisbee with a stranger, even if their grass does look and smell greener than yours (it always does).

In order to get appropriately toasted this 4/20, we asked a bunch of Canadians working in and around the cannabis industry to recommend their favourite strain or product.