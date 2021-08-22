The world witnessed a heartbreaking scene in Kabul, Afghanistan last week when a video went viral of Afghan civilians chasing down a US C-17 plane, as the country fell to the Taliban.

Now, a report has emerged that a woman gave birth to a baby girl aboard a plane that was escaping Afghanistan for Germany’s Rammstein Air Force.

“During a flight from an Intermediate Staging Base in the Middle East, the mother went into labor and began having complications,” the U.S. Air Force’s Air Mobility Command tweeted on Saturday. “The aircraft commander decided to descend in altitude to increase air pressure in the aircraft, which helped stabilize and save the mother’s life.”

When the plane landed, a team of medical professionals delivered the baby in the plane’s cargo bay on Saturday. The mother and baby are healthy and recovering in a local medical facility.

Since the Taliban invaded Afghanistan, President Ashraf Ghani has fled to Tajikistan and all U.S. diplomats and representatives have been evacuated. In the meantime, the organization is reportedly gearing up to announce the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan from the presidential palace in Kabul. Additional reports have also surfaced in the past week that says the organization has been going door-to-door to find and kill wanted people.