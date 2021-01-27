Apple would like you to update your iPhone and iPad software as soon as possible due to possible security problems.

The iOS 14.4 update, which was made available on Tuesday, is aimed at patching what 9to5Mac notes was "a security vulnerability in the kernel" that potentially affected models iPhone 6s and later, as well as iPad Air 2 and iPad Mini 4 and later. Furthermore, the seventh generation of the iPod touch was potentially affected.

Apple, as part of a policy aimed at protecting customers, does not disclose or otherwise confirm security issues until such issues are investigated and problem-solving patches are made available to the general public. In a brief explainer shared to their support site on Tuesday, the company outlined the iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4 updates and offered the following on the "impact" of the reported kernel issue:

"A malicious application may be able to elevate privileges. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited."

For WebKit, the company said a "remote attacker" may have been able to cause "arbitrary code execution."

As stated above, the updates in question are now available for affected devices.

Last December, Reuters reported Apple is targeting to launch production of a self-driving passenger vehicle by 2024. The heavily-hyped car in question, as outlined in the report, would boast its own unique battery technology (notably said to be more cost-effective for consumers) and would mark the culmination of a project that's been years in the making.