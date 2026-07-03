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Screenshots of a shopping app featuring sneakers, apparel, and collectibles. Includes sections for news, drops, and artist exclusives.
Style

Complex Launches New Mobile App, Bringing Two Decades of Cultural Influence to the Palm of Your Hand

Shop exclusive drops, watch original content, and stay ahead of culture with the all-new Complex iOS app.

Brendan Frederick346 days ago
Pop Culture

Netflix Has Begun Testing Video Games on TVs, PCs, and Macs

The streamer is looking to expand its offerings beyond TV and film with gaming experiences on your TV and computer.

Alex Ocho1067 days ago
Emojis picture for news story
Life

iOS 16.4 Beta Introduces 21 New Emojis

With the upcoming iOS 16.4 in the developer beta phase, people were able to get a look at the 21 new emojis that will be available this year.

Jose Martinez1247 days ago
Elon Musk
Life

Elon Musk and Tim Cook 'Resolved the Misunderstanding' Over Alleged Threats to Pull Twitter From App Store (UPDATE)

Twitter CEO Elon Musk accused Apple of threatening to pull Twitter from the iOS App Store. He's since met with Tim Cook and "resolved the misunderstanding."

Brad Callas1327 days ago
Photo illustration of man holding iPhone
Life

Apple’s iOS 16 Will Allow Users to Edit and Unsend Text Messages

The news was shared by software engineering senior VP Craig Federighi, who also said that users can mark threads as "unread" so they can return to them later.

Brenton Blanchet1502 days ago
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iOS 15.4 Adds New Emoji Like Melting Face, Biting Lip, Heart Hands, Troll and More
Life

iOS 15.4 Beta Introduces 37 Emoji, Including a Biting Lip, Melting Face, and Heart Hands

The update supports Face ID while wearing a mask, adds the Apple Card in the Today view, and allows users to include notes to their iCloud Keychain passwords.

Joshua Espinoza1632 days ago
netflix
Pop Culture

Netflix Games Begins Rollout With Playable ‘Stranger Things’ Titles and More

Netflix is debuting a mobile gaming app for Android users first, with an iOS version on the horizon, available for anyone with a regular subscription.

Jordan Rose1717 days ago
iOS 15 logo displayed on a phone screen and Apple logo in the background.
Life

Here Are the Features You Should Know About With Apple's iOS 15

The launch of Apple's iOS 15 comes with a handful of new and improved features, and here's a breakdown of what you should keep an eye out for.

Jose Martinez1760 days ago
apple
Life

Apple Issues Emergency Updates Amid Spyware Concerns

Apple has issued an emergency update for its iOS devices to help protect them against new spyware that threatens to hack into a users iMessage.

Jordan Rose1768 days ago
Yik Yak App
Life

Anonymous Chat App 'Yik Yak' Relaunches More Than 4 Years After Shutting Down

The anonymous chat/social media app 'Yik Yak' returned to the iOS App Store on Monday, after originally shutting down more than 4 years ago.

Gavin Evans1796 days ago
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apple
Life

Why Some iOS Versions May Avoid Showing 69 Degrees in iPhone Weather App

While some early speculation saw assumptions that this was part of a censorship effort, the leading theory now has experts looking in another direction.

Trace William Cowen1829 days ago
iphones
Pop Culture

iOS 14.5 Features More Than 200 New Emojis, Facial Recognition with Masks, and New Siri Voice Options

The latest version of the OS includes new features, such as new voice options for Siri, updates that allow you to unlock your phone a lot more easily and more.

Brenton Blanchet1908 days ago
apple
Life

Apple Shares New iOS Update in Response to Potential 'Remote Attacker' Concerns

The new iOS and iPadOS updates were made available this week in response to a potential security-related vulnerability. In short, you should update ASAP.

Trace William Cowen1997 days ago
tweet
Life

Twitter's Disappearing 'Fleets' Feature Launches Worldwide

Fleets, per a Twitter rep, are aimed at the sharing of "momentary thoughts" and were initially designed as a "lower pressure way" to join conversations.

Trace William Cowen2068 days ago

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