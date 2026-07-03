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Fresh off announcing the iPhone 14, Apple officially released its new iOS 16, which lets users edit and unsend iMessages for the first time.Brad Callas
The social media platform announced the test Wednesday, confirming some users will see the option to dislike, or "downvote," replies to tweets.Joshua Espinoza
Apple revealed its new emojis and memojis while also updating some of its older ones in the new iOS 14.5 update expected to roll out shortly.Jordan Rose
The iOS app remains an invite-only platform for now, but the team behind Clubhouse is said to be aiming for a wide release later on this year.Trace William Cowen