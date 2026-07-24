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Life
Apple Shares New iOS Update in Response to Potential 'Remote Attacker' Concerns
The new iOS and iPadOS updates were made available this week in response to a potential security-related vulnerability. In short, you should update ASAP.
Trace William Cowen2005 days ago