In a recent interview with The Guardian, Angelina Jolie opened up about her previous relationship with Brad Pitt, revealing that she feared for her kids’ safety during the couple’s marriage.

According to The Guardian, Jolie alluded to worrying about “the safety of her children” during her marriage to Pitt. When asked if she ever feared for her kids, Angelina responded, “Yes, for my family. My whole family.”

Later in the interview, the outlet asked Jolie to explain what the past five years had taken out of her. Angelina answered: “I mean, in some ways it’s been the last decade. There’s a lot I can’t say. How am I? I’m realising that sometimes you can survive things, but not know how to feel and live in the same way. So it’s more about being open. I’m really trying to be open as a human being again.”

It isn’t the first time Jolie has opened up about Pitt’s alleged domestic abuse. In June 2020, Angelina told Vogue India that she decided to divorce her ex-husband to focus on the “wellbeing” of their children.

“I separated for the wellbeing of my family,” Jolie said. “It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing.”

Meanwhile, according to legal documents obtained by Us Weekly earlier this year, Jolie claims to have “proof and authority in support” her domestic abuse claims against her estranged husband.

The filing, which was submitted on March 12, states Jolie is willing to testify about the alleged abuse along with testimony provided by her and Pitt’s six children: Maddox, 19; Pax, 17; Zahara, 16; Shiloh, 14; and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12. The documents do not detail the alleged violence, but a source close to Pitt has dismissed the claims as another attempt to “hurt” the Oscar-winning actor.

“Over the past four and a half years there have been a number of claims made by Angelina that have been reviewed and not substantiated,” the insider told Us. “The children have been used by Angelina to hurt Brad before and this is more of that behavior. This leaking of documents by her fourth or fifth set of lawyers has been done to hurt Brad.”