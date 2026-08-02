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Teen Lifeguard Details Viral Rescue, Is ‘Grateful’ to Have Returned Child to ‘His Family Safely'

The 16-year-old Santa Cruz lifeguard who pulled 10-year-old Nathaniel Rai from the surf is staying grounded as millions watch the video and the president promises a high civilian honor.

waves
Grichka BEYSSON-LEANDRI / Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images

A 16-year-old lifeguard in his first season on the job is speaking out after footage of him pulling a child from churning Pacific surf drew millions of views and a White House honor from President Donald Trump.

Ryder Williams, a Santa Cruz water polo player who came up through the junior lifeguard program, rescued 10-year-old Nathaniel Rai at Seabright State Beach on July 25. Williams is not leaning into the hero framing. "I'm grateful to have had the opportunity to return the child to his family safely," he said, according to ABC7. "This is my job, and I love what I do."

The rescue happened at 3:32 p.m., near the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. A wave knocked Nathaniel off his feet and swept him roughly 15 yards offshore. Beachgoers formed a human chain to help, but the surf broke it apart before Williams could reach the boy.

Williams fought through multiple waves before a lull opened up and he got Nathaniel to the beach, with fellow lifeguard Aaron Bohnen assisting. Nathaniel's father, Sumit Rai, said his son briefly lost consciousness during the ordeal and called the family "lucky." Nathaniel was checked out by paramedics and went home with his parents.

California State Parks supervisor Byran Kine said Williams is "still trying to figure out how to be a lifeguard" and is "just super overwhelmed by all of this attention." He added: "He's definitely a special individual. And we are really proud to have him on the team and definitely stoked on the actions that he took and that we were able to bring everybody home safely that day."

President Trump responded to Williams’ heroic efforts, writing on Truth Social: “We're going to bring this heroic young man, and his family, into the White House with, perhaps, the boy he saved, to give him a High Civilian Honor. Very brave, he deserves it!”

Williams' father responded to the President’s invite, claiming that he’d bring his son.

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