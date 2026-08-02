Teen Lifeguard Details Viral Rescue, Is ‘Grateful’ to Have Returned Child to ‘His Family Safely'

A 16-year-old lifeguard in his first season on the job is speaking out after footage of him pulling a child from churning Pacific surf drew millions of views and a White House honor from President Donald Trump.

Ryder Williams, a Santa Cruz water polo player who came up through the junior lifeguard program, rescued 10-year-old Nathaniel Rai at Seabright State Beach on July 25. Williams is not leaning into the hero framing. "I'm grateful to have had the opportunity to return the child to his family safely," he said, according to ABC7. "This is my job, and I love what I do."

The rescue happened at 3:32 p.m., near the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. A wave knocked Nathaniel off his feet and swept him roughly 15 yards offshore. Beachgoers formed a human chain to help, but the surf broke it apart before Williams could reach the boy.