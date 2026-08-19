Keke Palmer Says Queen Latifah Taught Her That Your Work Speaks Before You Do

Palmer’s reputation is now fueling high-profile gigs from hosting NBC’s The Voice: Celebrity alongside Latifah to fronting Panera’s “Refreshingly Loyal” campaign, and she passes the lesson on by telling contestants there’s “nothing to it but to do it.”

She credits both Latifah and Jennifer Lopez as mentors who respect her grind, with J.Lo reinforcing the idea of showing up fully prepared and continuing to support Palmer after Hustlers.

Keke Palmer says Queen Latifah taught her that a consistent work ethic and professionalism make your reputation speak for you, leading to opportunities like Latifah recommending her for roles years after first working together on Barbershop 2.

Keke Palmer learned one of her biggest career lessons from Queen Latifah without the rap legend ever sitting her down for a formal talk. During an appearance on Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast, Palmer revealed that her longtime mentor taught her how a strong reputation can open doors—even when she is nowhere near the room where the decision is being made. “People are watching even when you don’t think they’re watching,” Palmer said. “It’s not what you say. It’s what you do.” She learned that firsthand after a director asked Latifah to recommend someone for a role. Latifah offered Palmer’s name based on years of watching her show up, remain professional, and consistently deliver.