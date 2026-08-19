Keke Palmer Says Queen Latifah Taught Her That Your Work Speaks Before You Do

Key Takeaways
- Keke Palmer says Queen Latifah taught her that a consistent work ethic and professionalism make your reputation speak for you, leading to opportunities like Latifah recommending her for roles years after first working together on Barbershop 2.
- She credits both Latifah and Jennifer Lopez as mentors who respect her grind, with J.Lo reinforcing the idea of showing up fully prepared and continuing to support Palmer after Hustlers.
- Palmer’s reputation is now fueling high-profile gigs from hosting NBC’s The Voice: Celebrity alongside Latifah to fronting Panera’s “Refreshingly Loyal” campaign, and she passes the lesson on by telling contestants there’s “nothing to it but to do it.”
Keke Palmer learned one of her biggest career lessons from Queen Latifah without the rap legend ever sitting her down for a formal talk. During an appearance on Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast, Palmer revealed that her longtime mentor taught her how a strong reputation can open doors—even when she is nowhere near the room where the decision is being made.
“People are watching even when you don’t think they’re watching,” Palmer said. “It’s not what you say. It’s what you do.” She learned that firsthand after a director asked Latifah to recommend someone for a role. Latifah offered Palmer’s name based on years of watching her show up, remain professional, and consistently deliver.
“I just remember thinking in that moment, ‘Wow, my work ethic precedes me,’” Palmer said. “The way that I continue to move into the game, it’s going to count for something at some point.”
Palmer and Latifah’s connection stretches back more than two decades. At 10 years old, Palmer played Latifah’s niece in 2004’s Barbershop 2: Back in Business, her first professional film role.
They later reunited in 2012 for both Joyful Noise and Ice Age: Continental Drift. Their relationship now enters another chapter on NBC’s The Voice: Celebrity, where Palmer will host, and Latifah will coach alongside Joe Jonas and Riley Green.
Palmer also credited Jennifer Lopez with reinforcing the same standard while they worked together on Hustlers. “We kind of bonded because she saw me on my grind,” Palmer said, explaining that Lopez respects people who arrive ready to give everything.
She described Lopez as a mentor who has continued offering support and guidance. “She’s like, ‘I want you to win in this way where you’re already winning,’ which is a really cool way to empower people,” Palmer added.
That reputation is also paying off outside film and television. Palmer recently joined Panera’s “Refreshingly Loyal” campaign promoting its revamped MyPanera rewards program. The ad disguises itself as a juicy conversation about a new relationship before revealing that Palmer is actually praising Panera—and its Tropical Mango Pineapple Energy Refresher.
Her upcoming Voice assignment brings Palmer and Latifah’s professional history full circle. Palmer will temporarily take over hosting duties from Carson Daly for the celebrity edition, while Daly remains a producer and plans to return for future seasons of the original format. Actors, athletes, comedians, influencers, and reality stars will face the Blind Auditions, then compete for the franchise’s first celebrity title.
Palmer previously offered those contestants advice that closely echoes what she learned from Latifah. “There’s nothing to it but to do it,” she said. “The worst thing that can happen is you learn something new and you get better.”