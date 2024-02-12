Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Brady, Travis Scott & More Join First-Ever Roc Nation Super Bowl Party in Las Vegas

Roc Nation Sports celebrated their clients in a huge way with a star-studded Super Bowl party in Las Vegas that was attended by Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Brady, Travis Scott, and more.
The event took place at the Poodle Room at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, Nevada, and was orchestrated to highlight Roc Nation Sports and their long list of clients that include Dez Bryant, Todd Gurley, Victor Cruz, Kyler Murray and more.
As for the guest list, the stars were out as big-name celebrities popped out for the night; Ciara, Janelle Monae, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, E-40, Queen Latifah, Jermaine Dupri, and more.
The Roc Nation Super Bowl party is seemingly a replacement for the Roc Nation Brunch, which typically takes place during Grammy's Weekend but did not happen this year. However, Jay-Z still made headlines during the Grammys after giving a memorable speech where he called out the Recording Academy.
Roc Nation recently announced a multi-year partnership with Versace that supports cause-focused initiatives and high-profile event sponsorships. The partnership kicked off at the label’s Super Bowl party.
“Central to both Versace and Roc Nation is human capital and a commitment to creative empowerment, celebrating individuality and fuelling positive change. Championing artists across music, entertainment, and broader cultural landscapes will be underscored through the partnership,” the label wrote in a press release.
Check out photos from the Roc Nation Sports Super Bowl party below.