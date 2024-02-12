Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Brady, Travis Scott & More Join First-Ever Roc Nation Super Bowl Party in Las Vegas

Roc Nation Sports celebrated their clients in a huge way with a star-studded Super Bowl party in Las Vegas that was attended by Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Brady, Travis Scott, and more.

The event took place at the Poodle Room at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, Nevada, and was orchestrated to highlight Roc Nation Sports and their long list of clients that include Dez Bryant, Todd Gurley, Victor Cruz, Kyler Murray and more.

As for the guest list, the stars were out as big-name celebrities popped out for the night; Ciara, Janelle Monae, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, E-40, Queen Latifah, Jermaine Dupri, and more.