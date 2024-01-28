Roc Nation Addresses Speculation Over Rumored Jay-Z Album

Jay-Z's last album, 4:44, came in 2017 and was critically acclaimed, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. It also spawned three singles in "4:44", "Bam," and "Family Feud", as well as several music videos directed by a variety of high-profile collaborators.

During his interview with Gayle King last year, Hov explained what it would take for him to drop a new album. According to the 24-time Grammy Award winner, it has to be something essential and not a project he's just doing for the sake of recording one.

"I don't wanna just make a bunch of tunes," he said. "That's not gonna serve me. It won't feed me, first of all. I have to be saying something important. It has to mean something, you know? It has to mean something to a larger society."

He continued: "4:44, for example, was a personal story, but the amount of vulnerability in there allowed for a lot of people to explore the space."