New 'Get the Bag' Game Aims to 'Revolutionize' Financial Literacy

Freddy Bear is the star of this new game that teaches financial management, covering everything from budgeting to investing.

Jun 05, 2024
Image via Publicist
Image via Publicist

A new game inspired by the late Virgil Abloh’s FREE-GAME project aims to fun-ify financial literacy.

According to its creators, the Get The Bag experience involves players helping a polar bear character named Freddy while learning about essential financial management topics, including budgeting and investing. This interactive game is developed by the finance platform Neon Money Club, known for their timely Valentine's Day credit-focused dating app Score earlier this year.

In a statement, Neon Money Club CEO Luke Bailey, who co-founded the platform with CPO Jackie Liao, said the new game was part of their goal to "revolutionize" the very idea of financial literacy.

"From boosting credit score awareness with the Score dating app, to linking financial stress and overall health in our Cream Wellness Studio, to now embedding financial fundamentals into a video game like Get The Bag — we’re continuing our mission to make financial wellness mainstream," Bailey said in an email. "To achieve this, we have to make literacy and good habits culturally relevant."

Below, get a slightly closer look at what Get The Bag can bring to your day-to-day scroll. To play the game, head here.

Close-up of hands holding a smartphone displaying a game with a city skyline, score of 348, a dog, and various obstacles
Image via Publicist
Illustration of a bear carrying a money bag, with street signs reading &quot;Bad Credit,&quot; &quot;Day Trading,&quot; &quot;Late Fees,&quot; and &quot;Payday Loan.&quot; Text: &quot;Get the Bag by Neon Money Club. The game for people who know money.&quot;
Image via Publicist
