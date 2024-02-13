Introducing Score, the Dating App for People with Good Credit

The app requires prospective users to have good to excellent credit.

Feb 13, 2024

The Neon Money Club has launched a new dating app called Score, for people who have solid finances.

Launching on Valentine’s Day, Score is directed at singles who have good to excellent credit scores.

“Financial wellness often takes a backseat. At Neon Money Club, our mission is to inject financial awareness into the fabric of everyday life. To achieve this, we have to take the conversation to places where it isn’t normally discussed,” Luke Bailey, CEO of the lifestyle finance platform, said in a statement. "Score aims to elevate the discussion around financial health, which has remained stagnant for decades."

Score goes beyond finding common interests between singles who are looking to date. In order to sign up for the app, users have to have a healthy credit score—and if approved, users will be among like-minded individuals. If your credit score isn’t up to par just yet, Neon Money Club has resources readily available to help prospective users retain financial literacy and find their way back to good credit.

Check out Score here.

MoneyDatingRelationshipsFinancesDating Apps

