Introducing Score, the Dating App for People with Good Credit

The Neon Money Club has launched a new dating app called Score, for people who have solid finances.

Launching on Valentine’s Day, Score is directed at singles who have good to excellent credit scores.

“Financial wellness often takes a backseat. At Neon Money Club, our mission is to inject financial awareness into the fabric of everyday life. To achieve this, we have to take the conversation to places where it isn’t normally discussed,” Luke Bailey, CEO of the lifestyle finance platform, said in a statement. "Score aims to elevate the discussion around financial health, which has remained stagnant for decades."