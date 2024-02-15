Finance Columnist's Story of Getting Scammed Out of $50,000 Goes Viral: 'Someone Waged Psychological Warfare on Me'

Cowles’ story is on the absurd side. She described it being a very innocuous Tuesday afternoon in October when she got a call from an Amazon customer service agent who said there was fraud on Cowles’ account. Though she didn’t see any sign of fraud from her bank, she was connected to an investigator from the Federal Trade Commission, who had her personal information, including Social Security Number.

He told her that there were warrants out for her arrest in two states due to criminal activity, including money laundering, and that she couldn’t trust anyone—not even her husband or her parents. She was connected to a man who told her that he was a CIA investigator who worked with the FTC, and he echoed the same stories that the FTC investigator did, which persuaded Cowles.

They somehow convinced her that time was running out before her assets were frozen for the length of the investigation, and that she needed to withdraw $50,000 from her bank to give to the CIA investigator’s colleague. The Treasury would, in turn, write her a check for the same amount. Later that same day, she handed the cash, kept neatly in a shoebox, to the so-called colleague.