Florida Shopper Comes Across Actual Human Skull at Thrift Store

A shopper at a thrift store in Florida was browsing through the Halloween section when they came across an actual human skull, police say.

In a news release issued over the weekend, complete with a pair of skull emoji, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said the discovery was made at a thrift store in the North Fort Myers area by a shopper “who happened to be an anthropologist.”

The skull is “believed to be that of a human,” responding detectives later determined. As for how it ended up among the thrift store’s shopping selections, police say the owner of the shop in question confirmed the skull was first found inside a storage unit that was bought several years earlier.

Despite the highly headlineable nature of the story, law enforcement in the area further asserts the case of the skull “is not suspicious.” Moving forward, the skull will undergo additional testing.

Complex has reached out to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the District 21 Medical Examiner’s Office for comment. This story may be updated.

The well-timed skull discovery follows another Florida-focused story that's received a great deal of national attention in recent days, i.e. the curious case of the Booty Patrol truck.