Donald Trump’s All-Gold, $400 Sneakers? This Man Paid $9,000 for Them

I can understand how the exposure is worth it. But I feel like $9,000 is not a price that's gonna hold on a pair of sneakers like this over the years.

Well, I would love to agree with you. But five minutes after I purchased them, I was offered $12,000 for them. This morning, on one of the watch dealer chats, somebody offered me $15,000 for them. But because of all the exposure and everything else, I'm in a position where I can't really sell it now, because then I would look like an idiot.

I have my own charity organization. I may sell them as some type of an auction setting with the money going to charity. The only thing is that I have to check with my legal team in regards to how that works, because I am an officer of the charity, obviously. And technically, I'm the one that won the product. Everything we do with my charity, we do squeaky clean.

Some of these super high-end sneakers, we've seen their values crash over the last couple of years. There's a pair of Yeezys that sold for $2 million at one point, and then a couple of years later, they sold for 10 percent of their value. So I have to wonder whether or not the value of these sneakers could drop.

Trump has a fanbase. He has a solid fanbase, and it's certainly not going to be a person that voted for Biden that would want to buy these sneakers. Although sometimes you'd be surprised; a lot of the times, it's the opposite side that collects stuff, which is really weird.

When you're spending big money on watches, do you want the price you pay to reflect the level of craftsmanship that went into it? Because this shoe doesn't really look to me like it can justify a $400 price, much less the $9,000 price. Do you care about the actual quality?

It's actually a pretty decent quality. It's pretty decent leather. I don't know how to judge craftsmanship in a shoe. I wouldn't say I'm the foremost expert. When it comes to the watches, it's often, yes, the craftsmanship is a default thing. Because I deal in watches from high-end brands, and quality is certainly up there.

But you'd be shocked as to how many even watch brands out there, and I won't mention any names, where the quality does not match the price.

Do you feel like the quality matches the price on the Trump sneakers?

I don't think I am an expert enough to say; that's something that my son would be able to tell. And I actually didn't ask him that question when he saw the shoes. It's very hard for me to judge because I'm just not in that space in that sense.

Do you ever plan on wearing the shoes or is it something that you just want to put up?

This is something that's gonna go into one of those cool sneaker cases and go on a shelf among the million other collectibles I have in my office.

No plans to wear them?

I don't wanna wear the signed ones, because they are signed. These are not my size. These are 11s. I'm a size 10. So I'm actually, once the 10s come in, I'm actually gonna put them on and see how comfortable they are.

I have to ask for what occasion.

I don't know. I'm one of those guys who, you know, I'm not your typical suit-and-tie guy. I'm a jeans, sweatshirt, sneakers. So I don't know if it necessarily has to be an occasion. When I go to Sneaker Con with my son, I try to put on something rare. I was wearing the original 750s.

We went to the last Sneaker Con…what was I wearing? I put on the “Homegrown” Air Max 90s. They're, like, impossible to find.

When I go to a watch show, I'm gonna try to put on something that nobody else has on their wrist. But as far as the Trump sneakers, I don't think there has to be any special event for me to wear them. I will most likely wear them to the next Sneaker Con, considering how much media attention caught over the ones that are signed. But the signed ones, I would never put on, because that would just ruin them.

Are you worried at all about the attention that comes with them? It's interesting to hear you say that you wore the Yeezys when a lot of people feel like they don't want to wear Yeezy anymore.

Because of Kanye, I was asked that question when the whole controversy and the antisemitic things came out about Kanye. And if people ask me, you being Jewish, would you still wear Yeezy? I'm like, well, should I give back my Mercedes-Benz while I'm at it? The actions of one person should not wholly reflect on a product. Unfortunately, this country has gotten so divided as of late that people are just waiting to jump on a chance to dog a company. Look what happened to Bud Light when they put on [Dylan Mulvaney]. The girl that was on a can and she was transgender and then she got on the can, and all of a sudden, Bud Light, the stocks went down.