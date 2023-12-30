The San Antonio Police Department is searching for two people in connection to the death of Savanah Nicole Soto, a pregnant teenager, and her boyfriend, Matthew Guerra.

On Thursday, police shared surveillance video footage of two people they want to question in connection to the deaths that are being investigated as capital murder. The couple was found dead in a vehicle, each with a gunshot wound, on Tuesday following a search for the pregnant woman who was about to be induced into labor.

The surveillance video showed a pickup truck pulling up next to someone driving a Kia Optima, which is believed to be owned by Soto's boyfriend. The two appear to embrace before heading in different directions. There's no word when the footage was recorded, but police did state it happened somewhere close to where the two bodies were found.