Influencer Documented Husband’s Threats Before He Committed Murder-Suicide

A Hawaii-based influencer was killed in a horrific murder-suicide by her estranged husband in front of her 11-year-old daughter, according to authorities.

On Friday morning, Theresa Cachuela, 33, was heading to a bank at a shopping center in Honolulu, according to KHON. Her husband, Jason Calchuela, 44, approached her in the parking lot and shot her. When first responders arrived on the scene, they found Theresa with “fatal gunshot wounds.”

“It was about 9:30 a.m., I was about to eat breakfast but then my sister called me crying and I already knew in my mind it was my mom,” said Theresa’s 15-year-old son, Tyzen Gante. “And my sister was calling, saying, ‘Mom got shot.’”

“And the worst happened,” added Gante about arriving on the scene. “Everyone was there, my mom’s car was there. I couldn’t see my mom though but she got shot and she’s finally in a better place.”