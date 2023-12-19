Video Shows SUV Flip Over and Crush Its Five Passengers While Doing Donuts in Mall Parking Lot

Five passengers of an SUV were seriously injured when the vehicle flipped over doing donuts in a Colorado parking lot.

In the video shared on social media, the vehicle can be seen pulling off the stunt with five people sitting outside the car in The Market at Spring Creek parking lot in. As the car picked up speed following a turn in reverse, it flipped over and crushed all five people.

Bystanders who saw the wild stunt ran to the car to help those who were under it. One person was pulled out of the wreck while others were trying to lift the SUV to get whoever was stuck out.