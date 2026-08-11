Mark Zuckerberg Under Fire After Yacht Allegedly Failed to Help Stranded Boat

Mark Zuckerberg is facing criticism after his massive superyacht reportedly failed to assist a small boat that ran out of fuel in Southeast Alaska, though a representative for the Meta CEO says the situation isn't as portrayed.

The controversy began after a cruise ship passenger claimed Zuckerberg's 387-foot yacht, Launchpad, was near a stranded 21-foot skiff in Farragut Bay last Monday night, but didn't provide assistance.

According to the Alaska Beacon, cruise passenger Michael Love said his ship changed course to help the skiff. Love wrote on social media that the cruise captain told passengers Zuckerberg's yacht was closer to the boat but had not stepped in.

The announcement apparently didn't go over well with passengers.

Love said people aboard the cruise ship began booing Zuckerberg, adding that the billionaire had missed an opportunity to "do something helpful for someone in need and maybe get some good PR out of it."