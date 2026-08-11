Mark Zuckerberg Under Fire After Yacht Allegedly Failed to Help Stranded Boat

Mark Zuckerberg is facing criticism after his massive superyacht reportedly failed to assist a small boat that ran out of fuel in Southeast Alaska, though a representative for the Meta CEO says the situation isn't as portrayed.
The controversy began after a cruise ship passenger claimed Zuckerberg's 387-foot yacht, Launchpad, was near a stranded 21-foot skiff in Farragut Bay last Monday night, but didn't provide assistance.
According to the Alaska Beacon, cruise passenger Michael Love said his ship changed course to help the skiff. Love wrote on social media that the cruise captain told passengers Zuckerberg's yacht was closer to the boat but had not stepped in.
The announcement apparently didn't go over well with passengers.
Love said people aboard the cruise ship began booing Zuckerberg, adding that the billionaire had missed an opportunity to "do something helpful for someone in need and maybe get some good PR out of it."
Launchpad, a reported $300 million vessel, had stopped near the skiff, according to the report. The cruise ship eventually maneuvered around the yacht, reached the smaller boat and towed it to a sheltered area.
However, the circumstances surrounding the incident are more complicated than the criticism suggests.
The U.S. Coast Guard said there was a general request for assistance in the area but no report indicating that the skiff was in distress.
Zuckerberg's representative also said neither the Meta founder nor his family was aboard Launchpad when the incident occurred. The rep explained that the yacht's crew did not immediately receive the Coast Guard communication because it came through a different radio channel.
"Mark and his family were not on board at the time of the incident," the representative said. "As the Coast Guard noted, the boat was not in distress, and by the time the crew reviewed the Coast Guard contact on a different radio channel from the one they were operating on, the assist was already underway."
The statement concluded, "We're grateful all parties are safe."
The episode nevertheless generated criticism online because of the contrast between the enormous luxury yacht and the much smaller vessel reportedly awaiting assistance nearby.