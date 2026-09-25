Two Frat Leaders Arrested After Police Break Up Poop-Rumored Hazing

Two fraternity leaders have been arrested after Wisconsin police were tipped off to an alleged hazing incident earlier this week.

According to The Post, Madison police on Wednesday (September 23) responded to an anonymous tip about a possible hazing pointing to the Alpha Epsilon Pi house near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus.

Arriving around 8:20 P.M, officers said they found approximately 30 men inside the basement, the vast majority of whom were 18 years old. Several had visible injuries that police said appeared consistent with physical assault.

The conditions inside weren't much better. According to police, the thermostat had been turned up to 81 degrees, leaving the basement hot and humid as the partially dressed pledges remained covered in various substances.

The incident also sparked rumors among UW-Madison students that feces may have been involved. Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, however, pushed back on those claims, saying police have "no information to suggest feces was involved," while emphasizing that the investigation remains active.