Man Arrested After Allegedly Killing Father, Showing Decapitated Head in YouTube Video Mentioning Biden

A Pennsylvania man is facing charges including first-degree murder and corpse abuse after police say he decapitated his father, then showed the head in a YouTube video.

In an initial statement shared Wednesday, the Middletown Township Police Department said they had arrested Justin Mohn, 32, “hours after” he alleged killed his father., Michael F. Mohn. Per police, officers arrived at the scene on Tuesday evening after receiving a call from the victim’s wife, Denice Mohn, about a dead male at the residence.

"While patrol officers were responding to the scene, they received further information that an elderly male in the downstairs bathroom with a large amount of blood around him and that he had been decapitated," a police rep said. "A machete and a large knife were located in the bathtub."

The body was then discovered in a bathroom on the first floor of the home. The head, police added, "was located inside of a plastic bag," which itself had been placed into a cooking pot.

As for the YouTube video, police said it spanned 14 minutes and showed Mohn displaying his father’s decapitated head. Mohn, who was not at the residence when police arrived at the scene, was arrested several hours later by officers with the Fort Indiantown Gap Police Department.

When reached for comment on Thursday, the Middletown Township Home Police Department confirmed there were no updates to be announced at the time of this writing. However, a press conference is scheduled for Friday

"The video was removed for violating our graphic violence policy and Justin Mohn’s channel was terminated in line with our violent extremism policies,” a YouTube rep told NBC News. “Our teams are closely tracking to remove any re-uploads of the video.”

Mentioned in a report from regional outlet WPVI-TV is that the 14-minute video, titled “Mohn’s Militia - Call to Arms for American Patriots,” saw Mohn identifying his father as a longtime federal employee. According to the report, Mohn also shared far-right statements regarding the current Biden administration, as well as Black Lives Matter and more.

As coverage of the case continued to pile up this week, many were quick to criticize YouTube, as it's been reported that Mohn's video remained live on the platform for several hours before being taken down.