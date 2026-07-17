KFC Is Shrinking in America While Booming Overseas

KFC is shrinking in the country that made it famous. The fried chicken giant closed 207 U.S. restaurants between January 2025 and March 31, 2026, according to filings from parent company Yum! Brands. That wipes out roughly 5% of its domestic locations in just 15 months.

According to the Miami Herald, which obtained the filings by Yum! Brands on July 16, KFC shuttered 161 restaurants in 2025, followed by another 46 during the first quarter of 2026.

After counting new openings, the chain finished with a net loss of 187 U.S. locations. Some reports put the damage at more than 300 closures, but those estimates used different timelines and public listings that may count relocated restaurants as permanently closed.