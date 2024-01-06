Alaska Airlines Will Ground Boeing 737 Max 9 Fleet for Inspections After Section of Plane Blew Out Mid-Flight

"We are working with Boeing and regulators to understand what occurred tonight, and will share updates as more information is available," Minicucci continued. "The NTSB is investigating this event and we will fully support their investigation."

"My heart goes out to those who were on the flight–I am so sorry for what you experienced. I am so grateful for the response of our pilots and flight attendants. We have teams on the ground in Portland assisting passengers and are working to support guests who are traveling in the days ahead."

As the incident began to go viral on Friday night, Alaska Airlines gave brief updates on X, revealing that they were aware of the aircraft's damage and that the plane landed safely back at PDX, with 171 guests and six crew members on board.