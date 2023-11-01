Atlanta Restaurants Respond to Keith Lee's Criticism

Keith Lee, beloved TikTok food critic, has taken his reviews on the road. His latest stint in Atlanta has been less than ideal, and now the restaurants are responding.

Real Housewives star Kandi Burruss' Old Lady Gang restaurant was one of Lee's stops. After being inundated with messages from someone associated with the star to try it out, he obliged. Curiously, he did not get any food.

Lee sent his family in to get the food because they would be treated like everyday people, and they were informed it would take over an hour for a table and they wouldn't accept a to-go order. When Lee went in to investigate, waitstaff informed him that the table would be ready in five minutes, presumably due to Lee's importance. This left a bad taste in the critic's mouth and he left empty handed.

“As always, I don’t want any special treatment. I wanna be treated like everybody else,” Lee said. “I pay for my food like everybody else. I’m a normal person. I’m a normal customer. Things like this is exactly why I do reviews the way I do.”