Mom Goes Viral for Crying Making Her Own Birthday Cake, Blasts Ex for Sharing Parent Agreement

A single mom went viral crying on TikTok when she filmed herself making her own birthday cake without her kids.
On May 23, the woman, Elizabeth Teckenbrock, said she’s been separated from her kids. “Being a single mom is making your own birthday cake on your birthday so that your babies can feel happy they are singing to you,” she said in the since-deleted TikTok, per Dexerto.
When the video garnered millions of views and people began to sympathize with her, her ex-husband, Andrew Cormier called her out.
“Right now I have full custody of our kids,” he said in his response video. “This is our parent agreement. As you can see, I have all weekdays and weekends, time sharing with the kids on holiday academic breaks.”
Cormier then alleged that Teckenbrock owed him $21,175 in child support, pilfered “almost a million dollars,” and claimed she faked having cancer. Teckenbrock responded, accusing him of being “extremely abusive,” and adding that while she doesn’t have custody of her kids, she does spend time with them.
In another response video, from May 27, Teckenbrock said, “I will proudly say, without a doubt, I know who I am. I know that I’m a good mother, that I love my children.” She also revealed that she became a single mother at 16.
“I’ve made mistakes in my life, yes, I did get arrested, that’s not something that I’ve even remotely denied. I’ve actually touched base on that before on my page,” she said, adding that she’s made efforts to “rebuild her life” as she’s struggled with her mental health.
She continued, “I never wanted to bring [Cormier] down no matter the amount of pain I was feeling, but I also got to the point this past week where I did not have a choice to defend myself.”
Cormier has since deactivated his TikTok account.