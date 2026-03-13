Life

People With Tattoos Can Get Free Chipotle in Friday the 13th Campaign with Swae Lee

Swae resurrected the Mannequin Challenge for the occasion.

Chipotle and Swae Lee
SOPA Images / Alexander Tamargo via Getty

Chipotle is marking Friday the 13th with a “flash” one-hour BOGO for tattooed fans.

The chain restaurant announced that from 3 to 4 p.m. local time, fans who are “tatted like a Chipotle bag” will be eligible for the offer. To commemorate the event, Swae Lee also helped to create a limited-edition temporary tattoo flash sheet that will be available at only one Miami restaurant on Friday.

"'Tatted like a Chipotle bag' is really about self-expression," Swae Lee said. "It was cool to bring it into the real world and create designs that actually feel like me."

The phrase, “tatted like a Chipotle bag,” comes from a popular meme linked to the 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show, when fans took to the internet to compare headliner Adam Levine’s tattoos to the artwork on Chipotle’s to-go bags.

"What started as an internet meme became a real-world expression of fandom for our brand," Stephanie Perdue, Interim Chief Marketing Officer, said in a statement. "Bringing this promotion back for Friday the 13th further establishes our connection with the tattoo community, and partnering with Swae Lee allows us to spotlight his authentic passion for the brand and give our fans something extra to commemorate the moment together."

Chipotle also took the occasion to look back on a memorable 2016 viral internet trend, the Mannequin Challenge, in which participants recorded themselves standing still like mannequins, soundtracked by Rae Sremmurd’s hit “Black Beatles.”

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