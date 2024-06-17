Controversial Brooklyn Pastor Lamor Whitehead Sentenced to 9 Years in Prison

Whitehead instead spent the money on “luxury goods and other personal expenses,” according to prosecutors. However, the bishop claims that he’s still innocent.

“We will explore all available legal avenues to ensure that justice is served. Our dedication to proving Bishop Whitehead’s innocence is unwavering, and we will immediately begin the appeal process,” Whitehead’s attorney, Dawn Florio, said in a statement.

The extortion charges are in connection to Whitehead extorting a businessman for $5,000. He asked the same man to loan him $500,000, which he said would “obtain favorable actions by the New York City government.”

Williams said Whitehead has “shown an utter lack of remorse” throughout the case. Following his prison sentence, he will serve three years of supervised release, will have to pay $85,000 in restitution, and give over $95,000.

Back in 2022, Whitehead was delivering his livestreamed sermom when a group of armed assailants reportedly interrupted the service and robbed him at gunpoint. The bishop’s ring, wedding band, and various chains he was wearing underneath his robe were taken during the incident. The New York Times reported that the attackers made off with approximately $1,000,000 worth of jewelry.