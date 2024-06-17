Controversial Brooklyn Pastor Lamor Whitehead Sentenced to 9 Years in Prison

A Brooklyn bishop, mired in controversy for years, has been sentenced to nine years in prison.
Pix 11 reports that bishop Lamor Whitehead received the sentence for fraud charges, and extortion charges from a separate case. A parishioner gave him around $90,000 from her retirement savings when he said he’d help her purchase a home.
"Lamor Whitehead is a con man who stole millions of dollars in a string of financial frauds and even stole from one of his own parishioners," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said according to a press release. "He lied to federal agents, and again to the Court at his trial. Today’s sentence puts an end to Whitehead’s various schemes and reflects this Office’s commitment to bring accountability to those who abuse their positions of trust.”
Whitehead instead spent the money on “luxury goods and other personal expenses,” according to prosecutors. However, the bishop claims that he’s still innocent.
“We will explore all available legal avenues to ensure that justice is served. Our dedication to proving Bishop Whitehead’s innocence is unwavering, and we will immediately begin the appeal process,” Whitehead’s attorney, Dawn Florio, said in a statement.
The extortion charges are in connection to Whitehead extorting a businessman for $5,000. He asked the same man to loan him $500,000, which he said would “obtain favorable actions by the New York City government.”
Williams said Whitehead has “shown an utter lack of remorse” throughout the case. Following his prison sentence, he will serve three years of supervised release, will have to pay $85,000 in restitution, and give over $95,000.
Back in 2022, Whitehead was delivering his livestreamed sermom when a group of armed assailants reportedly interrupted the service and robbed him at gunpoint. The bishop’s ring, wedding band, and various chains he was wearing underneath his robe were taken during the incident. The New York Times reported that the attackers made off with approximately $1,000,000 worth of jewelry.