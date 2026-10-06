McDonald's Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over AI-Powered Menu Pricing

According to Reuters , the lawsuit, filed in federal court in Chicago, claims McDonald's violated federal antitrust law by feeding nonpublic transaction data from roughly 14,000 U.S. restaurants into a centralized machine-learning system that generates pricing recommendations.

McDonald's is facing a proposed nationwide class action accusing the fast-food giant of using AI-powered technology and data from thousands of restaurants to coordinate menu prices, potentially putting millions of customers at the center of a new antitrust fight over algorithmic pricing.

McDonald's franchisees traditionally retain control over what they charge, and McDonald's insists that hasn't changed. But the lawsuit alleges that since 2019, the company's pricing technology has effectively given those operators access to recommendations built from information they wouldn't otherwise have about competing locations.

Attorney Lark Turner, who represents the plaintiff, accused McDonald's of "leveraging its troves of data and its franchised system to nickel-and-dime consumers down to the last French fry."

McDonald's pushed back forcefully. "AI does not set the price of a Big Mac or any other menu item," the company said, adding that franchisees set prices independently and aren't required to follow its recommendations.

McDonald's also argued that businesses routinely use analytics and pricing software to guide decisions.

The lawsuit cited a recent Reuters investigation into the company's pricing system, which reportedly factors in regional purchasing behavior and consumers’ sensitivity to price increases.