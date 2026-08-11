GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

SHOWS

BETS

Life

In-N-Out Sued by Employee Who Claims She Was Fired for Asking for Time off to Attend Church

A Long Beach cook's 12-count lawsuit alleges the fast-food chain fired her after nearly five years on the job, following a management change that turned her Sunday church attendance into a workplace conflict.

In-N-Out Burger
Smith Collection/Gado / Archive Photos via Getty Images

A former In-N-Out Burgers cook is taking the fast-food chain to court, alleging she was pushed out of her job after asking for Sundays off to attend church and raising concerns about religious discrimination with management and HR.

Arianna Rodriguez, a Long Beach resident, filed the suit against In-N-Out Burgers in Los Angeles Superior Court, according to the complaint filed in the case. The filing is a sprawling 12-count complaint demanding a jury trial and covers everything from religious discrimination to unpaid final wages.

The document lays out a timeline that began unremarkably. Rodriguez started as an hourly cook at the Long Beach location on East Carson Street in August 2021, earning $25.50 an hour on part-time shifts. For nearly five years, the complaint states, she had a clean disciplinary record.

That changed, according to the suit, around October 2025, when a new manager took over at her location. Rodriguez had previously informed In-N-Out she was unavailable on Sundays because of church attendance. After the management change, her Sunday availability allegedly became a source of recurring friction.

The complaint states Rodriguez received a disciplinary write-up, characterized as her only formal discipline in her entire employment history, after the new manager arrived and after the company was on notice of her religious observance. The timing is central to her retaliation argument.

The situation came to a head on June 24 after an incident involving food Rodriguez says she understood to be waste based on workplace practices she'd observed. In-N-Out suspended her and launched an investigation. Rodriguez alleges other employees involved in comparable food-related incidents received warnings rather than termination.

She was fired July 3 for what In-N-Out described as a policy violation.

Rodriguez argues that her termination was tied to her religious accommodation requests and complaints. She's suing for religious discrimination, retaliation, hostile work environment, wrongful termination, and other claims. She is seeking lost wages, emotional-distress damages, punitive damages, and potentially reinstatement or rehiring.

Related Stories

Comcast Employee Says Underperformers Were Tied to a Chair and Hit in the Face with a Pie
Life

Comcast Lawsuit Claims Employees Were Tied Up and Hit with Cream Pies on Camera

A former Xfinity worker says a Connecticut store turned bad sales into a filmed humiliation ritual. Now he’s suing Comcast over a ‘hostile’ workplace.

Bernadette Giacomazzo12 days ago
Hilton Grand Vacations Fires Employee Who Sent Racial Slur to WNBA Star Chelsea Gray
Sports

WNBA Star Chelsea Gray Exposes Racist DM, Hilton Grand Vacations Employee Gets Fired

After Gray exposed the racist DM, social media users linked its sender to Hilton Grand Vacations and the company quickly responded.

Bernadette Giacomazzo28 days ago
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Ordered Back to Court Over Finance Dispute
Pop Culture

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Head Back to Court After Settlement

The legal fight over harassment allegations, reputation damage, and independent contractor status isn’t over yet — here’s what the new hearing will decide.

Bernadette Giacomazzo73 days ago

Trending

1
Styleaespa x BAPE® Collection: What to Know
2
StyleKAWS x MLB Collection f/ Yankees and Dodgers: How to Shop on Complex
3
MusicMaster P Disagrees With People Who Were Mad at Jay-Z's Target Partnership
4
Pop CultureRocsi Diaz Calls Anthony Anderson ‘My Papi Chulo’ in Hard-Launch Instagram Post
5
Pop CultureFriend Launches GoFundMe for Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Widow Amid Estate Battle
6
SportsRussell Westbrook Retires From NBA After 18 Seasons

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App