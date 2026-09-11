LongHorn Steakhouse Employee Films Roaches Crawling Through Trash-Strewn Kitchen in Viral Video

The location had earned an A in its latest health inspection just weeks earlier, prompting Headley to call for more inspections across restaurants owned by parent company Darden Restaurants.

Headley said managers and corporate officials ignored his complaints for months, while LongHorn called the conditions “unacceptable” and said it had addressed them.

A LongHorn Steakhouse employee says he repeatedly complained about conditions inside a Georgia restaurant. When nothing changed, he hit record. Cook Sean Headley filmed what appeared to be roaches crawling across the floor of a LongHorn kitchen littered with food and trash. The footage, recorded at the chain’s Camp Creek Parkway location in East Point, gained millions of views in less than 24 hours. LongHorn later said it had recently placed a new leader at the restaurant. “There is no way I should work under these conditions,” Headley said in one video as he swept debris from the floor. “Look what I almost swept up. Look at him.”

Headley told Fox 5 Atlanta that he began working at the location in April and repeatedly raised concerns with managers and LongHorn’s corporate office. He said employees lacked the tools needed to keep the restaurant operating safely and claimed the kitchen had “a lot of inhumane conditions.” Other footage reportedly showed what appeared to be a cooked steak sitting on a shelf near the walk-in cooler. “When I spoke up to the managers, I was just like, ‘Hey, is it possible for us to get the tools to succeed?’” Headley said. Instead, he claimed, coworkers treated him like a “goody two-shoes” for pushing the issue. “There’s a lot of roaches in there,” he added. “It was just a lot of health conditions I couldn’t work with, sir, so I just had to speak up after a while.”

LongHorn did not dispute that the footage showed serious problems. “The conditions shown are unacceptable and have been addressed,” the company said in a statement. “We continue to take the necessary steps to ensure a safe experience for our guests and team members.”