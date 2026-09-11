LongHorn Steakhouse Employee Films Roaches Crawling Through Trash-Strewn Kitchen in Viral Video

Key Takeaways
- LongHorn Steakhouse replaced the leadership at its Camp Creek Parkway restaurant after cook Sean Headley filmed roaches crawling through a trash-strewn kitchen.
- Headley said managers and corporate officials ignored his complaints for months, while LongHorn called the conditions “unacceptable” and said it had addressed them.
- The location had earned an A in its latest health inspection just weeks earlier, prompting Headley to call for more inspections across restaurants owned by parent company Darden Restaurants.
A LongHorn Steakhouse employee says he repeatedly complained about conditions inside a Georgia restaurant. When nothing changed, he hit record.
Cook Sean Headley filmed what appeared to be roaches crawling across the floor of a LongHorn kitchen littered with food and trash. The footage, recorded at the chain’s Camp Creek Parkway location in East Point, gained millions of views in less than 24 hours. LongHorn later said it had recently placed a new leader at the restaurant.
“There is no way I should work under these conditions,” Headley said in one video as he swept debris from the floor. “Look what I almost swept up. Look at him.”
Headley told Fox 5 Atlanta that he began working at the location in April and repeatedly raised concerns with managers and LongHorn’s corporate office. He said employees lacked the tools needed to keep the restaurant operating safely and claimed the kitchen had “a lot of inhumane conditions.”
Other footage reportedly showed what appeared to be a cooked steak sitting on a shelf near the walk-in cooler.
“When I spoke up to the managers, I was just like, ‘Hey, is it possible for us to get the tools to succeed?’” Headley said.
Instead, he claimed, coworkers treated him like a “goody two-shoes” for pushing the issue. “There’s a lot of roaches in there,” he added. “It was just a lot of health conditions I couldn’t work with, sir, so I just had to speak up after a while.”
LongHorn did not dispute that the footage showed serious problems. “The conditions shown are unacceptable and have been addressed,” the company said in a statement. “We continue to take the necessary steps to ensure a safe experience for our guests and team members.”
The chain said it had installed a new leader at the restaurant to maintain its standards.
The video also exposed a jarring gap between what Headley documented and the restaurant’s paper record: The Camp Creek location received an A during its latest health inspection on Aug. 25, just weeks before the footage went viral. Headley is now calling for more health department visits—not only at LongHorn, but across restaurants operated by its parent company, Darden Restaurants.
This is not the first Georgia LongHorn to face questions about food safety. According to Atlanta News First, in December 2025, the chain’s Cobb Parkway restaurant in Atlanta failed a routine inspection with a score of 61. Inspectors found shrimp, cheese, and butter held at unsafe temperatures, uncovered pans of raw steak inside a cooler, and undercooked salmon plated for a takeout order.
At the time, LongHorn responded by saying it was retraining employees and reinforcing its safety procedures. “We pride ourselves on having the cleanest and safest restaurants in the business and are committed to preventing something like this from happening again,” the company said.
The chain also faced a Shigella outbreak at its Fairview Heights, Illinois, location in 2024 that sickened nearly 100 people, caused multiple hospitalizations, and led to several lawsuits. The restaurant temporarily closed for deep cleaning and employee testing.