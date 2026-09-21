Carnival Cruise Line Passenger Jumps Overboard Hours Before Ship Returns to California

Authorities have not identified the passenger or disclosed why he jumped, while Carnival says it is assisting his family.

Carnival ordered guests to their cabins, searched the ship, reviewed surveillance footage, and alerted U.S. and Mexican Coast Guard authorities after confirming the incident.

A male passenger jumped overboard from the Carnival Panorama as it traveled from Puerto Vallarta to Long Beach on the final day of a seven-night cruise.

A Carnival Cruise Line passenger jumped overboard hours before his ship was scheduled to return to Southern California, triggering a shipwide search and an unusual lockdown as crew members tried to determine what had happened. According to KABC, the male passenger was aboard the Carnival Panorama on Saturday as the ship traveled from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, toward Long Beach, California, on the final day of a seven-night cruise. After the man was reported missing, passengers were ordered back to their cabins while crew members searched the ship and reviewed footage from its man-overboard camera system. About an hour later, passengers received the news they had feared. “Sadly, we’ve been able to confirm that the guest has gone overboard,” a crew member announced over the ship’s public-address system. “Local authorities will continue the search and rescue.”