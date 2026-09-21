Carnival Cruise Line Passenger Jumps Overboard Hours Before Ship Returns to California

Key Takeaways
- A male passenger jumped overboard from the Carnival Panorama as it traveled from Puerto Vallarta to Long Beach on the final day of a seven-night cruise.
- Carnival ordered guests to their cabins, searched the ship, reviewed surveillance footage, and alerted U.S. and Mexican Coast Guard authorities after confirming the incident.
- Authorities have not identified the passenger or disclosed why he jumped, while Carnival says it is assisting his family.
A Carnival Cruise Line passenger jumped overboard hours before his ship was scheduled to return to Southern California, triggering a shipwide search and an unusual lockdown as crew members tried to determine what had happened.
According to KABC, the male passenger was aboard the Carnival Panorama on Saturday as the ship traveled from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, toward Long Beach, California, on the final day of a seven-night cruise. After the man was reported missing, passengers were ordered back to their cabins while crew members searched the ship and reviewed footage from its man-overboard camera system.
About an hour later, passengers received the news they had feared. “Sadly, we’ve been able to confirm that the guest has gone overboard,” a crew member announced over the ship’s public-address system. “Local authorities will continue the search and rescue.”
Carnival Cruise Line subsequently said surveillance footage showed the passenger jumping from the ship. U.S. and Mexican Coast Guard authorities were notified, and the man’s relatives and friends were informed.
“Carnival Cruise Line confirmed Saturday that a male guest aboard Carnival Panorama jumped overboard while the ship was sailing from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico to Long Beach, California,” the company said in a statement. “When notified of a missing guest, the ship’s team initiated search and investigation procedures, including reviewing CCTV footage and notifying both the U.S. and Mexico Coast Guards.”
Carnival added that its team was assisting the man’s family, who had been traveling with him. Authorities have not publicly identified the passenger or disclosed why he went overboard.
Passenger Michael Bedwell told Los Angeles station KABC that the order to return to cabins initially left guests unsure what was happening.
“I’ve done a lot of cruises here and never had anything like this done before,” Bedwell said. “We just did what they told us to do, and they were walking around saying, ‘OK, everyone, back to your rooms.’”
The incident adds another serious headline to an already eventful year for Carnival Cruise Line. In April, a woman died after falling from a balcony aboard Carnival Firenze near Catalina Island. Weeks later, another passenger died after her mobility scooter went off a pier at Carnival’s Celebration Key destination in the Bahamas.
Carnival has also faced several passenger lawsuits. One woman alleges a reconfigured gangway caused her mobility scooter to overturn, while another passenger is seeking at least $5 million after allegedly suffering second-degree burns from a hot deck aboard Carnival Magic. College graduate Hannah Smith has separately sued Carnival and excursion operators after losing both legs in a propeller accident during a Bahamas excursion.
The company has faced issues beyond passenger injuries. Carnival disclosed a cybersecurity incident earlier this year, dealt with a pricing glitch that resulted in canceled bargain-rate bookings, and saw Carnival Breeze receive an 86 on a CDC sanitation inspection—the minimum passing score.
Meanwhile, Carnival Cruise Line is continuing a major expansion, including its first African port calls in 2027 and the launch of the nearly 8,000-passenger Carnival Destiny in 2029.