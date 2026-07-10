Carnival Cruise Line Unveils 8,000-Passenger Ace Class Ship Called 'Destiny'

The announcement marks one of Carnival Cruise Line's biggest long-term investments in years. Built by longtime shipbuilding partner Fincantieri, Carnival Destiny will carry nearly 8,000 guests at full capacity, making it one of the largest ships ever built for the company. During the ceremony, Carnival also offered the first look at the vessel through a 3D hologram presentation.

Carnival Cruise Line is betting big on the future of cruising. The company has officially kicked off construction on its next generation of megaships, unveiling the name of its newest vessel—Carnival Destiny—during a steel-cutting ceremony in Monfalcone, Italy. Scheduled to debut in summer 2029, the ship will be the first in Carnival's new Ace Class, a trio of vessels designed to push the cruise line into a new era.

Unlike previous Carnival ships, the Ace Class will emphasize open sightlines and outdoor living. Carnival says the ship will feature more balcony staterooms than any vessel in its fleet, a redesigned lanai deck, and more than 4.5 acres of glass, including towering multi-story glass walls intended to bring the sea into view throughout the ship.

The company also says more than 70% of the ship's restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, and attractions will be entirely new concepts rather than updated versions of existing favorites.

“Carnival Destiny builds on a legacy that changed cruising once before, reimagining what guests can experience at sea,” Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy said during the announcement. “With this ship, we’re elevating the guest experience again, creating a ship that feels more expansive, while helping guests feel more connected and ultimately have more fun.”

The name itself carries history. The original Carnival Destiny, launched in 1996, briefly held the title of the world's largest cruise ship and represented a major turning point for the company.

More than three decades later, Carnival is reviving the name as it prepares another major fleet expansion. Two additional Ace Class ships are already planned for 2031 and 2033.