Carnival Cruise Ship Plunges From Perfect 100 to Lowest Passing CDC Score

Even as other Carnival ships like Carnival Celebration earn perfect scores, the Breeze’s rating adds to a rough year marked by a cybersecurity breach and multiple high-profile passenger lawsuits, while the company pushes ahead with expansion plans including the 8,000-passenger Carnival Destiny and new African itineraries.

The CDC’s unannounced inspections rate ships on food safety, water systems, pools, medical facilities, ventilation, kids’ areas, and shared spaces, with other low scorers including Kydon, National Geographic Sea Lion, Sun Princess, MSC Meraviglia, and Amadea, while Norwegian Dawn actually failed.

Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Breeze barely passed a May CDC Vessel Sanitation Program inspection with an 86, a sharp drop from its perfect 100 score in January and one of the lowest passing cleanliness grades in 2026.

Carnival Cruise Line has landed near the bottom of the CDC’s latest cruise ship cleanliness rankings after one of its vessels barely cleared the agency’s passing threshold. According to The New York Post, the Carnival Breeze received an 86 during a May 14 inspection by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vessel Sanitation Program. That is the lowest score a ship can receive and still pass. More strikingly, the Breeze had earned a perfect 100 during an inspection just four months earlier in January.

At the same time, Carnival Cruise Line is moving ahead with major expansion plans. The company recently unveiled Carnival Destiny, an approximately 8,000-passenger megaship scheduled for 2029, and plans to make its first-ever African port calls in 2027.