Carnival Cruise Ship Plunges From Perfect 100 to Lowest Passing CDC Score

Key Takeaways
- Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Breeze barely passed a May CDC Vessel Sanitation Program inspection with an 86, a sharp drop from its perfect 100 score in January and one of the lowest passing cleanliness grades in 2026.
- The CDC’s unannounced inspections rate ships on food safety, water systems, pools, medical facilities, ventilation, kids’ areas, and shared spaces, with other low scorers including Kydon, National Geographic Sea Lion, Sun Princess, MSC Meraviglia, and Amadea, while Norwegian Dawn actually failed.
- Even as other Carnival ships like Carnival Celebration earn perfect scores, the Breeze’s rating adds to a rough year marked by a cybersecurity breach and multiple high-profile passenger lawsuits, while the company pushes ahead with expansion plans including the 8,000-passenger Carnival Destiny and new African itineraries.
Carnival Cruise Line has landed near the bottom of the CDC’s latest cruise ship cleanliness rankings after one of its vessels barely cleared the agency’s passing threshold.
According to The New York Post, the Carnival Breeze received an 86 during a May 14 inspection by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vessel Sanitation Program. That is the lowest score a ship can receive and still pass. More strikingly, the Breeze had earned a perfect 100 during an inspection just four months earlier in January.
The CDC conducts unannounced inspections of cruise ships that call at U.S. ports, scoring vessels on a 100-point scale. Anything below 86 is considered failing. Inspectors aren’t simply checking whether cabins and restaurants look clean: the program covers food preparation, drinking water, swimming pools and hot tubs, medical facilities, ventilation, children’s areas, accommodations and other shared spaces.
Carnival Breeze wasn’t alone near the bottom of the 2026 inspection scores. Kydon and National Geographic Sea Lion also scored 86, while Sun Princess, MSC Meraviglia and Amadea each received an 89. Norwegian Dawn was the only vessel among the lowest-scoring ships to actually fail, earning an 84 during a March inspection.
Carnival’s fleet also appears at the opposite end of the CDC rankings. Carnival Celebration is among 42 vessels that have received perfect 100 scores in 2026, alongside Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas, Celebrity Apex, Disney Dream, Norwegian Viva and Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth.
Still, the Breeze’s 14-point drop adds another unwanted headline during a busy year for Carnival Cruise Line. Carnival Corporation, the cruise line’s parent company, recently disclosed a cybersecurity breach involving personal information and has faced several passenger lawsuits, including a $5 million claim from a man who alleges he suffered second-degree burns while walking barefoot across a hot deck aboard Carnival Magic.
Another passenger sued after allegedly being injured when her mobility scooter tipped while disembarking Carnival Valor. Separately, a woman died after her scooter went off a pier at Carnival’s Celebration Key destination in the Bahamas. A recent college graduate has also sued Carnival and excursion operators after losing both legs in a propeller accident during a trip to the Bahamas.
At the same time, Carnival Cruise Line is moving ahead with major expansion plans. The company recently unveiled Carnival Destiny, an approximately 8,000-passenger megaship scheduled for 2029, and plans to make its first-ever African port calls in 2027.