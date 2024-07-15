Trump Shooter Was Reportedly Rejected From High School Rifle Team Because He Was a Bad Shot

Myers did not directly comment Crooks' skill, but said he didn't think he was "capable of anything I've seen him do in the last few days." Rifle club head Jameson Murphy, however, told the New York Post that Crooks missed every shot when he tried out for the team. "He tried out … and was such a comically bad shot, he was unable to make the team and left after the first day,” Murphy said.

A second classmate, who chose to remain anonymous, said Crooks "couldn't shoot at all." In fact, they said the coach of the team expressed concern over his behavior. We noticed a few things Thomas said and how he interacted with other people … He said some things that were kind of concerning," they shared. "You know, obviously, we’re using guns in a school setting, so you need to be very careful in that regard. He made some crass jokes that weren’t appropriate when there are firearms in the school setting."