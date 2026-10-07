Life

A Popular Soda Company Is Adding a Bunch of New Flavors to Its Lineup

One beloved soda company is expanding its lineup in 2027.

A glass of dark soda with ice cubes and a straw, on a wooden table.
Gado/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Coca-Cola is expanding its 2027 lineup with nine new flavors, including Coca-Cola Cherry Lime, summer-ready Strawberry Float and the blackberry-and-black-currant Mr. Pibb Black-Current.
  • The rollout also adds POWERADE Watermelon and Lemon Lime Zero Sugar, tropical Topo Chico Sabores Pineapple Coconut, and new banana and strawberry Core Power protein shakes.
  • Coca-Cola will test prebiotic-fiber versions of Coke Zero, Sprite Zero and Fresca in parts of New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania while launching premium Topo Chico Colección water and the sparkling BODYARMOR FIT sports drink.

One famed soda company is loading up its 2027 beverage lineup with nine new flavors, giving fans lots of new options to try across some of the company's biggest brands. The announcement also highlights two other notable additions, including a new premium sparkling water and a fresh take on sports hydration.

That company is Coca-Cola, which just announced its upcoming lineup. So, what's coming?

First off, Coca-Cola Cherry Lime arrives in February 2027, according to an official news release, mixing the familiar cherry flavor with a bright lime twist. Then, during the summer, Coca-Cola Strawberry Float will combine Coca-Cola with strawberry and creamy vanilla flavors for a nostalgic dessert-inspired sip.

The company is also experimenting with prebiotic fiber. A limited regional test will feature Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite Zero Sugar and Fresca with 6 grams of prebiotic fiber and zero sugar. The test will take place in parts of New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

There's another fun throwback on the way, too. Mr. Pibb Black-Current is planned for spring 2027, bringing blackberry and black currant flavors to the soda along with 54 mg of caffeine.

Fans looking for something beyond traditional soda will have lots to find, too. POWERADE Watermelon Zero Sugar and Lemon Lime Zero Sugar arrive in January, while vitaminwater zero sugar formula 100 launches in grape in March. The new vitaminwater flavor will provide 100% of the daily value of vitamins C, E, B3, B5, B6 and B12.

Topo Chico Sabores Pineapple Coconut is also coming in February, adding a tropical combination to the brand's flavored sparkling water lineup.

Protein fans aren't being left out. Core Power Banana launches in January in both 26-gram and 42-gram protein versions, marking the brand's first new flavor in almost a decade. Core Power Strawberry will also join the 26-gram lineup.

Beyond the new flavors, Topo Chico Colección is launching as a premium carbonated filtered water with signature minerals, while BODYARMOR FIT brings a sparkling, Zero Sugar sports drink with electrolytes, caffeine, choline and green tea extract.

It's a lot of new drinks, but there's a reason Coca-Cola is expanding in so many directions.

"What people want from their beverages continues to evolve, from new flavors and experiences to added functionality," Shakir Moin, president of marketing for North America at The Coca-Cola Company, said in a statement.

Related Stories

A refrigerated display filled with various beverages, including soda cans, bottled juices, and sparkling water, in a store setting.
Life

Popular Drink Recalled in 37 States Over Undisclosed Ingredients

The recall covers four Gatorade varieties after Yellow No. 5 and Yellow No. 6 were left off product labels.

Anne Erickson1 day ago
Advisry
Style

ADVISRY Debuts 'America, Still' Collection at NYFW

The Spring/Summer 2027 collection was showcased alongside an exclusive partnership with HOKA.

Jaelani Turner-Williams22 days ago
Freshly chopped organic celery on cutting board. Healthy and nutritive vegetables and ingredients for meal or lunch preparation.
Life

Celery Just Became a ‘Color of the Year’ for 2027

The pale green shade is one of several colors already being tapped to define 2027.

Maggie Ekberg17 days ago

Trending

1
Pop CultureMia Goth Files for Divorce From Shia LaBeouf After 2025 Split, Seeks Custody Of Daughter
2
BetsNHL Trade Rumors: Dylan Larkin to Panthers, Canadiens, Wild?
3
SneakersNocturnal Skateshop Honors Philly With This Nike SB Air Force 1
4
BetsMLB Playoffs Odds: Rays Vs. Yankees Game 3 Lines, Props
5
MusicKATSEYE's Daniela Breaks Silence on Manon at Paris Fashion Week: 'I Miss Her So Much'
6
MusicLil Wayne Says He and Drake Have 'Whole Bunch of Unreleased Material' in the Vault

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App