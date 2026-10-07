A Popular Soda Company Is Adding a Bunch of New Flavors to Its Lineup

Coca-Cola will test prebiotic-fiber versions of Coke Zero, Sprite Zero and Fresca in parts of New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania while launching premium Topo Chico Colección water and the sparkling BODYARMOR FIT sports drink.

The rollout also adds POWERADE Watermelon and Lemon Lime Zero Sugar, tropical Topo Chico Sabores Pineapple Coconut, and new banana and strawberry Core Power protein shakes.

Coca-Cola is expanding its 2027 lineup with nine new flavors, including Coca-Cola Cherry Lime, summer-ready Strawberry Float and the blackberry-and-black-currant Mr. Pibb Black-Current.

One famed soda company is loading up its 2027 beverage lineup with nine new flavors, giving fans lots of new options to try across some of the company's biggest brands. The announcement also highlights two other notable additions, including a new premium sparkling water and a fresh take on sports hydration. That company is Coca-Cola, which just announced its upcoming lineup. So, what's coming?

First off, Coca-Cola Cherry Lime arrives in February 2027, according to an official news release, mixing the familiar cherry flavor with a bright lime twist. Then, during the summer, Coca-Cola Strawberry Float will combine Coca-Cola with strawberry and creamy vanilla flavors for a nostalgic dessert-inspired sip. The company is also experimenting with prebiotic fiber. A limited regional test will feature Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite Zero Sugar and Fresca with 6 grams of prebiotic fiber and zero sugar. The test will take place in parts of New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. There's another fun throwback on the way, too. Mr. Pibb Black-Current is planned for spring 2027, bringing blackberry and black currant flavors to the soda along with 54 mg of caffeine. Fans looking for something beyond traditional soda will have lots to find, too. POWERADE Watermelon Zero Sugar and Lemon Lime Zero Sugar arrive in January, while vitaminwater zero sugar formula 100 launches in grape in March. The new vitaminwater flavor will provide 100% of the daily value of vitamins C, E, B3, B5, B6 and B12. Topo Chico Sabores Pineapple Coconut is also coming in February, adding a tropical combination to the brand's flavored sparkling water lineup.