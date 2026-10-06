Popular Drink Recalled in 37 States Over Undisclosed Ingredients

Not every bottle of the drink is impacted, though. The recall involves cases with 28-ounce bottles of Gatorade Lemon Lime, Gatorade Lemon Lime Zero, Gatorade Orange and Gatorade Orange Zero. These were sold in 37 states. The recall number is H-0009-2027.

If you have this sports drink handy, make note of an active recall. PepsiCo has officially recalled around 122,000 cases of Gatorade that were sold across the U.S. due to the product having undeclared dyes, according to the Food and Drug Administration .

According to the FDA, these drinks have undeclared Yellow No. 6 and/or Yellow No. 5, artificial dyes used to give the product its color. However, those ingredients were left off the label, hence the recall.

PepsiCo first started the recall back on Sept. 25, but on Friday, Oct. 2, the FDA classified it as Class II. According to the agency, that means this recall is "a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

So, where were these cases of Gatorade sold? The impacted states include Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.

So far, PepsiCo hasn't released an official press release about the recall. There's also no word on customers getting a refund. Check the official FDA alert for more information.

Recalls, per the FDA, are "actions taken by a firm to remove a product from the market. Recalls may be conducted on a firm's own initiative, by FDA request, or by FDA order under statutory authority."