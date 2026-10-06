Life

Popular Drink Recalled in 37 States Over Undisclosed Ingredients

The recall covers four Gatorade varieties after Yellow No. 5 and Yellow No. 6 were left off product labels.

A supermarket shelf filled with various beverages, including sodas, sparkling water, and energy drinks, neatly arranged in rows.
Jeff Greenberg/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • PepsiCo recalled about 122,000 cases of 28-ounce Gatorade Lemon Lime, Lemon Lime Zero, Orange, and Orange Zero because their labels omitted Yellow No. 5 and/or Yellow No. 6.
  • The FDA elevated recall H-0009-2027 to Class II, indicating possible temporary or medically reversible health effects while serious consequences remain unlikely.
  • The affected drinks reached 37 states, and PepsiCo has not announced refunds or issued an official press release.

If you have this sports drink handy, make note of an active recall. PepsiCo has officially recalled around 122,000 cases of Gatorade that were sold across the U.S. due to the product having undeclared dyes, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Not every bottle of the drink is impacted, though. The recall involves cases with 28-ounce bottles of Gatorade Lemon Lime, Gatorade Lemon Lime Zero, Gatorade Orange and Gatorade Orange Zero. These were sold in 37 states. The recall number is H-0009-2027.

According to the FDA, these drinks have undeclared Yellow No. 6 and/or Yellow No. 5, artificial dyes used to give the product its color. However, those ingredients were left off the label, hence the recall.

PepsiCo first started the recall back on Sept. 25, but on Friday, Oct. 2, the FDA classified it as Class II. According to the agency, that means this recall is "a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

So, where were these cases of Gatorade sold? The impacted states include Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.

So far, PepsiCo hasn't released an official press release about the recall. There's also no word on customers getting a refund. Check the official FDA alert for more information.

Recalls, per the FDA, are "actions taken by a firm to remove a product from the market. Recalls may be conducted on a firm's own initiative, by FDA request, or by FDA order under statutory authority."

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