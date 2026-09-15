Style

ADVISRY Debuts 'America, Still' Collection at NYFW

The Spring/Summer 2027 collection was showcased alongside an exclusive partnership with HOKA.

Advisry
Advisry

In the brand’s sixth runway show for New York Fashion Week, ADVISRY explored the nation’s history and social unrest to present “America, Still,” the brand’s Spring/Summer 2027 collection.

In press materials, Advisry described the release as presenting “characters that emerge when a country reaches its edges: those who react, those who cope, and those who transcend.”

The presentation also showcased a footwear partnership with HOKA as models wore the Clifton UTL in colorways that were exclusively customized for the event.

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