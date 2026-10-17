Cheese Recall: Cheddar Cheese Pulled in 7 States

Family Farmstead Dairy, based in Worcester, New York, is recalling one lot of its Raw Mild Cheddar Cheese after tests detected two strains of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli. The cheese was distributed to retailers in seven states: New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Massachusetts. While those are the main states impacted, it may also have made its way into other states through additional distributors.

A batch of raw cheddar cheese from a New York dairy is being pulled from store shelves, because recent testing has raised concerns about it having E. coli contamination.

According to Food Safety News, consumers can identify the affected cheese by its lot code, 7/22/27, and best-by date of July 22, 2027. The recall applies only to that lot, with no other products from Family Farmstead Dairy impacted.

E. coli infections can bring on diarrhea and bloody stools. While many people recover within a week, the illness can lead to hemolytic uremic syndrome, a serious condition that causes kidney failure. Young children and older adults face extra risks from this complication.

"E. coli is a group of bacteria that can cause infections in your gut (GI tract), urinary tract and other parts of your body," the Cleveland Clinic reports. "Most of the time, it can live in your gut without hurting you. But some strains can make you sick with watery diarrhea, vomiting and a fever. Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) is most likely to cause severe illness."

So far, no illnesses or sicknesses have been reported in connection with the recalled cheese, according to the company.

Anyone with the affected product should not eat it or use it in cooking. The cheese should either be thrown away or returned to the store where it was purchased for a refund.