OpenAI's Mysterious Hardware Device Designed by Johnny Ive May Be Coming Sooner Than Later

OpenAI just gave a clearer timeline for its mystery AI device from former Apple designer Jony Ive.

In a Monday (Feb. 9) court filing, the company said its first hardware device “will not ship to customers before the end of February 2027,” offering the most concrete launch window yet even as the nature of the gadget is still unknown, according to Business Insider.

Beyond the new shipping target, few firm details are available. OpenAI has previously said it plans to unveil the device in the second half of 2026, though it’s unclear whether that timing still stands.

Peter Welinder, OpenAI's vice president and general manager, also said the company has not yet created packaging or marketing materials for the product.

Earlier court filings revealed that a prototype referenced by CEO Sam Altman in io's launch video was “not an in-ear device, nor a wearable device.”