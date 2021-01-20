To put it mildly, the past four years have felt like approximately 878 decades of nonsensical fuckery condensed into a nonstop marathon.

The inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won't immediately change that, of course, but damn it feels good to know a failed steak salesman will no longer be crawling around the Oval Office. Furthermore, that failed steak salesman won't have the satisfaction of being able to lay claim to the title of POTUS. He'll go down as, among other things, a single-termer with a televised toilet obsession.

The festivities—the livestream for which will begin around 10 a.m. ET via the YouTube embed up top—are set to include performances from Lady Gaga, Garth Brooks, Jennifer Lopez, and poet Amanda Gorman.

On the eve of the inauguration, Biden presided over a touching tribute to the more than 400,000 Americans who have died due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Improving vaccine distribution, helping those who have suffered financially due to the pandemic, and boosting safety recommendations are all key elements of Biden's plans for the first 100 days of the new administration.

As announced moments before the inauguration livestream kicked off, Biden will immediately follow his oath of office by signing a combination of executive orders, directives, and more that are all aimed at providing relief for families nationwide "amid converging crises."

Peep the full list of moves, including the 100 Days Masking Challenge and plans for a reunion with the World Health Organization, right here.