Even Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who's both a Republican and a rotting-in-public hurdle for progressive policies, is placing the blame for the violent (and ultimately fatal) attack on the Capitol earlier this month on Trump's shoulders.

Speaking from the Senate floor on Tuesday, just one day ahead of the beginning of the Biden-Harris administration, McConnell criticized the failed steak salesman for feeding lies to his supporters. Those lies, McConnell said, ultimately pushed the MAGA cult members in question to attack.

"The mob was fed lies," McConnell said. "They were provoked by the president and other powerful people. They tried to use fear and violence to stop a specific proceeding of the first branch of the federal government which they did not like but we pressed on. We stood together and said an angry mob would not get veto power over the rule of law in our nation, not even for one night."

Moving forward, McConnell said Americans should expect a "safe and successful inaugural" while acknowledging the "serious challenges" that remain a cause of concern.

It's great to see McConnell accurately laying the blame on Trump and all, but let's not be too quick to praise the guy who's stood beside Trump for years prior to this moment. You don't get credit for suddenly growing a conscience during the final moments of Trump's one-term presidency.