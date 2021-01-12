The pro-Trump supporter who was seen roaming around the US Capitol last week in a fur hat with horns was taken into custody in Phoenix Saturday morning and charged with disorderly conduct, violent entry, and illegally being on restricted spaces within the Capitol grounds. Since then, he hasn't eaten anything in the detention facility because, according to his mother, he requires an organic diet.

"He gets very sick if he doesn't eat organic food," Martha Chansley, mother of Jake Angeli, told reporters outside of the courthouse, per The Arizona Republic. "He needs to eat."

USA TODAY reports Angeli contacted the FBI Thursday to confirm that he was the individual in question standing at Vice President Mike Pence's chair at the dais of the U.S. Senate. He said in a statement of facts that he went "as part of a group effort, with other 'patriots' from Arizona, at the request of the President that all 'patriots' come to D.C. on January 6, 2021."

In an interview with NBC News prior to his arrest, Angeli explained why he thought storming the Capitol turned out be a success. "The fact that we had a bunch of our traitors in office hunker down, put on their gas masks and retreat into their underground bunker," he said. "I consider that a win." Angeli also maintains that he isn't guilty of anything, saying, "I didn’t do anything wrong. I walked through an open door, dude."

Angeli spoke with The Arizona Republic last year where he discussed the conspiracy theory group known as QAnon, which is too batshit crazy to fully unpack here. But if you're craving an amuse-bouche of what they're about, it revolves around this belief that Trump has been secretly investigating liberal politicians who have allegedly been involved in a pedophilia ring and on occasion, have even drank the blood of babies.

"When you really do enough research," Angeli said of QAnon, "it all ties together."