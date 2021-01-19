U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, has come under fire for a tweet honoring Martin Luther King Jr. on his holiday. Many have argued the agency falls woefully short of living up to the late Reverend's "message of hope, justice and equality."

ICE is tasked with dealing with illegal immigration, and despite their divisive role in the U.S. government, many found it truly despicable that they followed Trump's harsh "zero tolerance" stance on the issue by separating children from their parents and guardians. Aside from being left all alone, these kids were also held in chain-link enclosures, which have been compared to cages.

Around the same time that this was coming to light in 2018, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was running to represent New York's 14th district in the House of Representatives. Ocasio-Cortez unabashedly ran on a platform that included calls to "Abolish ICE," and the movement has only picked up steam considerably since then.

In wake of ICE's Dr. King tweet, AOC held true to her push to "Abolish ICE."

A few notable figures have also called out ICE for being the wrong group to express their support for King's message.

Others have also joined the chorus to blast ICE.