A number of world leaders have issued statements addressing the unprecedented scene earlier today in Washington DC when hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol on the day Congress was set to certify the 2020 presidential election results.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called today's events "disgraceful," and stressed the importance of a "peaceful and orderly transfer of power."

In an appearance on the News 1130 Vancouver radio station, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, per U.S. News, he was hopeful that "everything will return to normal shortly." Trudeau tweeted a formal statement later saying he was optimistic the future of democracy in the U.S. was still strong.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen responded to Joe Biden's tweet by acknowledging that he won the election.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez believes that America, under Biden's leadership, will overcome this dark day in U.S. history.

Norway Prime Minister Erna Solberg put the onus on Trump to make things right.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison condemned today's attack on democracy and appealed for a peaceful transfer of power.