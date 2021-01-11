At one point or another, we’ve all been a disgruntled staffer. On Monday, one hero identified as exactly that edited the U.S. State Department’s website to say that both Donald Trump and Mike Pence’s last day in office was Jan. 11.

“Donald J. Trump’s term ended on 2021-01-11 19:49:00,” the site read, prompting rumors that Trump had resigned following the House Democrats move to impeach him.

BuzzFeed News later confirmed that the hack was an inside job.

“Sources tell @BuzzFeedNews a ‘disgruntled staffer’ is behind the State Department site’s change of Trump and Pence’s biographies,” the outlet's Christopher Miller tweeted.

Both pages on the website have now been removed. In response, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has reportedly ordered an internal investigation into the incident.

Democratic lawmakers are impeaching Trump over "incitement of insurrection" for his role in last week's deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol building. Following the riot, several members of Trump's staff resigned and politicians on both sides of the aisle have called for the president to resign. It seems like this disgruntled staffer agrees.

The heroic move prompted a series of memes, as everyone praised the employee for their bravery. Check out some of the reactions below.